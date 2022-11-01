 
Tuesday Nov 01 2022
'Sickening and hateful': Megan Fox, MGK slammed for Halloween customes 'mocking christians'

Tuesday Nov 01, 2022

'Sickening and hateful': Megan Fox, MGK slammed for Halloween costumes

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were slammed for allegedly "mocking Christians" with their Halloween costumes, as per Page Six.

The Rap Devil rapper sported eerie black and red priest robes while clutching hands on a leash around Fox's neck.

Meanwhile, Fox donned full-black PVC lingerie, fishnet stockings, thigh-high black boots, and a silk shawl.

"On Sundays, we take communion," the Transformers star wrote on the photos, seemingly showing Kelly feeding her communion bread.

"Let this be mocking ANY other religion/worldview, and everyone would be so upset. I swear the obsession with mocking Jesus and the Christian faith is just so sickening and hateful. Not surprised, though," one commenter wrote.

"Notice how Christianity is the only religion that is openly mocked, and people find it comical?? Hmm," another follower chimed in.

A third fan added, "Totally dislike these costumes. And to mock communion is sad to me!!! I'm a fan of you both, but damn, this was jus like a total WTF MOMENT FOR ME!!!!"

