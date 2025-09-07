Emily Ratajkowski brewing romance with Austin Butler?

Emily Ratajkowski sparks dating rumours with Austin Butler

Emily Ratajkowski is reportedly back on the dating scene with new man, Austin Butler.

The two stars were photographed getting cozy while dining and drinking at the Waverly Inn in the West Village on Friday night.

According to a tip shared with celebrity gossip outlet DeuxMoi, the two appeared “very giggly and cute” throughout their low-key outing.

Sources told TMZ that Ratajkowski sipped a martini while Butler opted for an old fashioned. Though there was reportedly minimal PDA, witnesses said the model leaned into Butler several times, and at one point, the Elvis actor had his arm around her shoulders. The pair reportedly spent about two hours talking in a private booth.

The pair were previously spotted together weeks ago at an afterparty for the NYC premiere of Caught Stealing.

A photo shared on Instagram showed the two in conversation, with both turning their faces away from the camera.

Butler, 34, had recently been rumored to be romantically linked to his Caught Stealing co-star Zoë Kravitz, following a flirty encounter in a Paris bar. However, sources later clarified that the two are just friends. Kravitz has since been spotted engaging in PDA with singer Harry Styles.

Butler was previously in a relationship with model Kaia Gerber for three years until January.

As for Ratajkowski, she was last linked to musician Shaboozey after her split from ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, with whom she shares a son, Sylvester.

While neither Ratajkowski, 34, nor Butler has publicly commented on the nature of their relationship.