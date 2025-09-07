Harry Styles enjoying ‘new and fresh' love with Zoe Kravitz

Harry Styles ‘happiest’ while dating Zoe Kravitz

Harry Styles is the “happiest” after his new relationship with Zoe Kravitz.

The 31-year-old former One Direction star has been photographed walking arm in arm with the actress, in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, this week on their latest date.

Styles and Kravitz were first romantically linked when they were seen together in August, sharing a romantic walk in Rome.

A source revealed to Page Six: “It’s so hard to date as a celebrity… Harry wouldn’t have gone public with Zoë if it wasn’t anything.”

“It’s very new and fresh and they’re just having fun,” they mentioned, adding, “Harry doesn’t label this stuff.”

While another insider told the outlet: “This is the happiest Harry has ever been, he’s just having a great time.”

Styles has currently been on a break from the spotlight after he ended his two-year-long world tour in July 2023.

His friends revealed at that time that the Watermelon Sugar High hitmaker “worked his a** off” for his tour and has since wanted a rather calmer routine, which included visiting local cafes.

Over Labor Day, Styles attended the Paris wedding of Instagram executive Charles Porch and philanthropist Robert Denning, where The Real Housewives of New York star, Carole Radziwill said he helped her up the steps of Le Bristol hotel.

It is pertinent to mention that Zoe Kravitz was previously married to Karl Glusman and last year was engaged to Channing Tatum before they split in October.

Meanwhile, after meeting on the set of Don’t Worry Darling, Harry Styles got involved in a two-year-long relationship with Olivia Wilde, from 2020 to 2022, but the two broke up in November 2022.