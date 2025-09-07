Ryan Seacrest opens up about his managing sleep in his nonstop schedule

Ryan Seacrest gets real about his busy schedule

Ryan Seacrest insists he does get to sleep in his busy schedule.

The radio and TV personality, 50, was at the YES Scholars 25th Anniversary Gala on September 5 when he caught up with the press about his "jam-packed" schedule.

"I do sleep. Everyone asks me, do I sleep?" he told People Magazine.

"It's like, I go to bed immediately, and I get a good night's sleep," Seacrest continued, before admitting, "But it's pretty jam-packed in between the sleeps."

Despite his whirlwind workload, the Wheel of Fortune host shared one trick that helps him stay rested when he’s on the road. “I have a special pillow I travel with. So everywhere I am, I've got my own pillow that makes me fall asleep pretty easily.”

Since stepping down from Live with Kelly and Ryan in April 2023, he’s taken on a new chapter with Wheel, continues to host American Idol, runs his syndicated radio show On Air with Ryan, manages the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, and published his debut children’s book, The Make-Believers, in October 2024.

Seacrest has also been facing challenged in his family life as he recently revealed during a live radio broadcast that his father was battling prostate cancer.