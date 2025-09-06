Charlie Sheen makes shocking confession about romance

Charlie Sheen stuns with brutally honest take on romance

Charlie Sheen recently got candid and admitted he is open to love again.

The 60-year-old American actor, whose last marriage was to Brooke Mueller, which ended in 2011, told PEOPLE magazine for this week’s cover story that he has been living a bachelor life for a long time.

Sheen said, “My romantic life is as uneventful as it possibly could be. It’s been that way for a long time.

The Wall Street star, who is celebrating almost eight years of sobriety, shared he did not consider love and s*** while deciding to quit drinking in 2017.

He quipped, “It wasn’t even by choice. But the girls [daughters Sami, 21, and Lola, 20, whom he shares with ex Denise Richards] moved in, and then when they moved out, the boys [twins Bob and Max, 16, whom he shares with Mueller] moved in.”

Sheen explained, “My analogy for it was, there just wasn’t enough room in the car. Plus, I spent so much time and energy chasing that for so long. I had to get to a place where I could be alone but not lonely. I'm there now, which is pretty cool.”

The Major League alum went on to clarify he has not closed the door on love in his future.

“I am open to love again. If somebody walked through the door and it was the right time and you can't deny it ... absolutely. Probably not marriage, though,” Charlie Sheen mentioned.