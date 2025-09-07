Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum rework marriage after secret baby revelation

Dave Grohl and wife Jordyn Blum back to normalcy after secret baby scandal

Dave Grohl and wife Jordyn Blum are reportedly stronger than ever after news of infidelity rocked their marriage.

One year ago, the Foo Fighters frontman, 56, had admitted that he'd welcomed a fourth child "outside of [his] marriage” to Blum, 49. The couple has since returned to normalcy after initially heading for a split.

“She's forgiven him,” a source said of Blum to People Magazine. “They never wanted a divorce though — the idea of splitting up their family was too sad for both of them. They love their girls and they're both great parents.”

Blum “was initially distraught, but the betrayal was painful for both of them,” and Grohl “felt terrible and begged her to forgive him,” the insider says. Plus, they add, Blum is “surrounded by friends who believe in marriage and encouraged her to fight for it.”

“They're very happy now,” the source added of the pair, who met in 2001 and wed two years later. “She feels it was all worth fighting for.” They also share three daughters.

The latest insight into the couple's marriage comes as they were spotted together in a rare outing in Los Angeles, on September 5.

The pair were photographed while out and about with friends in L.A., where they attended the Supergrass concert at the Hollywood Palladium.

In Grohl’s statement announcing that he’d welcomed a baby outside of his marriage in September 2024, the musician said: “I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.”