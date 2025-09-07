Ex-Astronomer HR head Kristin Cabot files for divorce after Coldplay scandal

Kristin Cabot divorces husband after Coldplay kiss scam scandal

Kristin Cabot, former HR head at the tech company Astronomer, has filed for divorce from her second husband, Andrew Cabot.

The move comes less than a month after she was captured on kiss cam at a Coldplay concert with colleague and CEO Andy Byron.

Court documents obtained by Daily Mail showed Kristin filed a divorce petition at a court in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on August 13.

However, Andrew’s ex-wife, Julia Cabot, said she wasn’t surprised by the scandal. She claimed Andrew only cares about money and called him “not husband material.”

“He’s saying it has nothing to do with him, even though they were married and shared a house. But then, the only thing he cares about is money,” she continued, adding that she doesn’t think Andrew is “husband material,” his ex Julia Cabot told the outlet on Friday.

“But she doesn’t seem like wife material either,” she added of Kristin, 52, who was spotted not wearing her wedding ring in July.

Julia also said people texted her after the scandal, saying it was “karma” for Andrew’s past behaviour. "It was like, what you give, you get,” she said.

However, she doesn’t think Andrew is upset about the breakup—just embarrassed.

“Personally, I don’t think he’s affected by what happened at all. I don’t think his feelings are hurt. He’s probably embarrassed, if anything,” added Julia, who was married to Andrew for four years before parting ways in 2018.

Kristin first made headlines during the summers when she was caught romancing with the former Astronomer CEO at a Coldplay concert. The split will mark the second divorce for Kristin, who was previously married to Kenneth Thornby.

The two tech execs went viral as the band’s frontman, Chris Martin, speculated that the pair were having an affair. Soon after the incident, it was reported that Cabot was married to the Privateer Rum CEO. It is also pertinent to mention that the breakup will be Andrew’s third divorce.

Property records previously obtained by The Post revealed that Kristin and Andrew had been living together in a $2.2 million home in Rye, New Hampshire.

The two are also co-owners of a $2.2 million two-story, four-bedroom New Englander-style house that sits near the Atlantic coast, which they purchased in February.