Timothee Chalamet pulled away from Kylie Jenner without reason: Report

Photo: Timothee Chalamet left Kylie Jenner in state of panic: Report

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been keeping their romance alive despite busy professional schedules.

However, the couple went through a set of challenges to arrive at this stable position as a resurfaced report from the start of the year saw Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet drifting away from each other.

“This past couple of weeks, he’s really pulled away, seemingly avoiding public outings with her, leaving Kylie in a state of panic,” a source privy to RadarOnline.com claimed.

The insider added at the time that the Dune star noticeably scaled back public displays of affection, which only heightened Kylie's worries.

“While he hasn’t explicitly said anything, she’s getting the distinct vibe that those around him are hinting their relationship could hurt his shining star status,” the source continued.

The report also revealed that friends of the Wonka actor had previously cautioned him about the potential impact of dating a Kardashian on his career when the two became close in late 2023.

“Some of Timothée's pals didn’t think it was smart to get involved with the Kardashian clan,” the source said.

“They sat him down and expressed their fears that despite his many awards and nominations, the industry wouldn’t take him seriously if he was linked to Kylie.”