Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott dress up as angels for Halloween with Stormi, baby boy

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott got into the Halloween spirit with their children on Monday as they all dressed up as angels.

The Kardashians star and the rapper accompanied by daughter Stormi, 4, and their 8-months-old baby boy donned their angelic costumes for the spooky festival.

The snaps were posted on Kylie's Instagram Stories for Halloween 2022. The mirror selfie, clicked by the Kylie Cosmetics founder showed the family dressed in all-white coordinating outfits.

Kylie was seen clad in a figure-hugging white dress accessorized with a pointy choker and a pair of angel wings.

Young Stormi followed her mom's style as she wore a white silk blouse and pearl necklaces. Her wings were drapped in white lace, while a fluffy halo headband completed her look.

Travis and the baby boy also followed the white the theme. The rapper sported a white jacket and shirt with white pants, topped off with a beige hat. Their son — whose name is yet to be announced – was dressed in a tiny pair of angel wings.

The beauty mogul also revealed that it was all Stormi's idea. "Stormi said lets be angels," she wrote in the caption of her TikTok video.

Earlier, Kylie channeled the Bride of Frankenstein look with a custom Jean Paul Gaultier mummy-style gown just before Halloween 2022.