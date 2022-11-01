 
Tuesday Nov 01 2022
Billie Eilish, beau Jesse Rutherford spark backlash over 'sick, twisted' Halloween costumes

Tuesday Nov 01, 2022

Billie Eilish and her new partner Jesse Rutherford have come under fire for wearing ‘disturbing’ baby and old man costumes for Halloween.

The new couple aimed to poke fun at their age-gap romance at this year’s festive Halloween bash. However, Eilish, 20, and Jesse, 31, have been slammed by fans for their ‘sick and twisted’ outfits.

For the spooky holiday, the Happier Than Ever singer dressed up as a baby and opted for. She donned the creepy doll-like makeup and wore a pair of pink rabbit slippers.

Jesse, on the other hand, transformed into an old man. He sported a bald cap complete with grey hair and also dyed his moustache and eyebrows grey.

The Neighbourhood lead singer also wore wrinkled aesthetics to complete his look.

Eilish and Jesse have not posted pictures of their costumes. Fans reacted to their costumes after Pop Crave shared their picture on Twitter.

One internet user wrote, "She's of legal age and all but this couples costume feels uncomfortable." While a third person tweeted, "I wish I could wash my eyes with soap and scrub this from my mind."

"Billie Eilish and Jessie Rutherford’s matching Halloween costumes is incredibly sick and twisted - especially with their age difference and power imbalance,” added another Twitter user.

"It’s not funny or chic, its not poking fun, it’s disturbing, and the adults in her life are letting her down once again," one fan noted.

