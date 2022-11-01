 
sports
Tuesday Nov 01 2022
By
SDSports desk

Guinness World Record recognises Shehroze Kashif as youngest climber to summit K2, Everest

By
SDSports desk

Tuesday Nov 01, 2022

Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif posing for a picture on Mount Kanchenjunga in Nepal. — Instagram/File
Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif posing for a picture on Mount Kanchenjunga in Nepal. — Instagram/File 

KARACHI: Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif has set Guinness World Records for being the youngest climber to summit Mount Everest and K2.

Nineteen-year-old Shehroze, who is also known as Broad Boy, summited two tallest mountains — the 8,849-metre-high Everest and 8,611-metre-high K2.

Shehroze was first included in the Guinness book of world records back in 2021.

“Alhumdulilah! I have been published in the Guinness book of world records 2023!” Shehroze tweeted.

“My achievement of being the youngest in the world to climb the world's tallest peaks Everest and K2 has been recognised,” he added. “Thank you #GWR #TheKarakoramclub and my family and followers.”

Shehroze also became the youngest climber in the world to summit 10 peaks of over 8,000m after scaling the world’s 11th tallest peak, Gasherbrum-1, in August this year.

Earlier this year, Shehroze had reached on top of Kanchenjunga, Lhotse and Makalu in Nepal in a span of less than a month before summiting Nanga Parbat.

While descending from Nanga Parbat this year, he along with partner Fazal Ali got stuck in extreme weather and lost contact at a point but both showed nerves of steel by surviving the night on the mountain and then descending at own to Camp 1.

“As we were descending from the summit, I did not understand where to go because there were no ropes fixed there,” Shehroze revealed after being rescued.

“We did not think that we will even wake up, that this is all the life there was to live.

“When I woke the next morning, I thought it was a miracle.”

The incident, though, didn’t dent Shehroze’s confidence and he immediately returned to the mountains to scale G-1 and G-2 in a span of five days.

More From Sports:

Virat Kohli 'perfect' and training after invasion incident: Rahul Dravid

Virat Kohli 'perfect' and training after invasion incident: Rahul Dravid
Brickbats for struggling Babar Azam as World Cup exit looms

Brickbats for struggling Babar Azam as World Cup exit looms
Will India and Pakistan play Test series in Australia?

Will India and Pakistan play Test series in Australia?
ICC responds after Virat Kohli fumes at 'invasion of privacy'

ICC responds after Virat Kohli fumes at 'invasion of privacy'

Ailing Finch fifty helps Australia thrash Ireland at T20 World Cup

Ailing Finch fifty helps Australia thrash Ireland at T20 World Cup
World Cup perfromance can't take away Babar Azam's class: Darren Sammy

World Cup perfromance can't take away Babar Azam's class: Darren Sammy
India blew Pakistan's chances, says an upset Shoaib Akhtar

India blew Pakistan's chances, says an upset Shoaib Akhtar
My pace is same as pre-injury, Shaheen Afridi says

My pace is same as pre-injury, Shaheen Afridi says
Pogba's World Cup at risk with thigh injury: reports

Pogba's World Cup at risk with thigh injury: reports
WATCH: 'Paranoid' Virat Kohli 'not okay' with breach of privacy in his hotel room

WATCH: 'Paranoid' Virat Kohli 'not okay' with breach of privacy in his hotel room
Sania Mirza shares adorable throwback pics of son Izhaan on his birthday

Sania Mirza shares adorable throwback pics of son Izhaan on his birthday
T20 World Cup: South Africa beat India by five wickets

T20 World Cup: South Africa beat India by five wickets