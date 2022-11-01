Guinness World Record recognises Shehroze Kashif as youngest climber to summit K2, Everest

Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif posing for a picture on Mount Kanchenjunga in Nepal. — Instagram/File

KARACHI: Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif has set Guinness World Records for being the youngest climber to summit Mount Everest and K2.

Nineteen-year-old Shehroze, who is also known as Broad Boy, summited two tallest mountains — the 8,849-metre-high Everest and 8,611-metre-high K2.

Shehroze was first included in the Guinness book of world records back in 2021.

“Alhumdulilah! I have been published in the Guinness book of world records 2023!” Shehroze tweeted.

“My achievement of being the youngest in the world to climb the world's tallest peaks Everest and K2 has been recognised,” he added. “Thank you #GWR #TheKarakoramclub and my family and followers.”

Shehroze also became the youngest climber in the world to summit 10 peaks of over 8,000m after scaling the world’s 11th tallest peak, Gasherbrum-1, in August this year.

Earlier this year, Shehroze had reached on top of Kanchenjunga, Lhotse and Makalu in Nepal in a span of less than a month before summiting Nanga Parbat.

While descending from Nanga Parbat this year, he along with partner Fazal Ali got stuck in extreme weather and lost contact at a point but both showed nerves of steel by surviving the night on the mountain and then descending at own to Camp 1.

“As we were descending from the summit, I did not understand where to go because there were no ropes fixed there,” Shehroze revealed after being rescued.

“We did not think that we will even wake up, that this is all the life there was to live.

“When I woke the next morning, I thought it was a miracle.”

The incident, though, didn’t dent Shehroze’s confidence and he immediately returned to the mountains to scale G-1 and G-2 in a span of five days.