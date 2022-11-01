 
Elizabeth Debicki opens up about first day on The Crown's set: 'slow fall'

The Crown star Elizabeth Debicki recently discussed about her initial experience on the set of new Netflix series.

In a latest interview with Radio Times, Elizabeth, who’s going to depict the late Princess Diana in season five, could not believe that she got the role.

“There’s the actual hurdle of getting on the set on the first day – I remember this strange, very slow fall,” said the 32-year-old actress.

She continued, “It’s like, "It’s happening. It’s really happening. The cameras are rolling, and I’m really doing this thing.”

Speaking about her series, the actress explained, “People making this show have done this for many years, so there was a real support network around us to say, ‘This is totally normal. Everybody felt like this when they started. It takes time, and then you will find your feet.’ And we all did.”

During the interview, Elizabeth did not give away much from her new series, but she mentioned that the series’ plot-line “is open to interpretation”.

Meanwhile, the trailer of the upcoming season shows “the royal family in crisis due to at the time Prince Charles and late Diana’s divorce” as well as the events “leading up to Diana’s death”.

Meanwhile, The Crown Season 5 is slated to premiere on November 9, 2022.

