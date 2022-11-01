 
Tuesday Nov 01 2022
Prince Harry won't stop attacking his royal relatives

Tuesday Nov 01, 2022

Prince Harry seems to launch new attacks against his royal relatives in his highly-anticipated memoir, titled 'Spare'.

The book, set to be out in January next year with publisher Penguin Random House, will feature "raw, unflinching honesty".

Meghan's hubby said his memoir will be a "firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthfully."

However, Angela Levin's hints that Harry won't hold back from attacking his family in his remarks, saying: "He knows full well his family won't attack him in return".

Prince Harry's book is expected to cover his upbringing in the Royal Family, his mothers death and his decision to step down a senior royal with his wife.

