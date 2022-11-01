 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle shares big news about Lilibet

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 01, 2022

Meghan Markle amazed fans as she shared new details about her daughter Lilibet and son Archie during the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast.

The Duchess of Sussex, who largely remains quiet on information about the lives of her and Harry's two kids, has opened up about her parenting struggles and shared a big news about Lilibet.

Meghan was all smiles as she revealed: "Lili has just started walking – she's a year and a couple of months old."

 Harry's wife also offered an update about her son, saying:  "Archie is just over three years old, so I'm in the thick of it…

She added: "The morning rush, I'm sure it'll only get more chaotic as they get older, but for me it's both monitors on for the kids to hear them, always up with Lili, get her downstairs…

“Then half an hour later Archie's up, I start doing his lunchbox right before he's up, then I'm getting her a little nibble, and my husband's helping me get him downstairs.”

Meghan added: “I make breakfast for all three of them, it's very important to me, I love doing it. It just to me feels like it's the greatest way to start the morning, and then it's like feed all of the dogs. It feels like a whirlwind.”

