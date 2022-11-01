 
Vicky Kaushal reviews wife Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot'

After attending Katrina Kaif's Phone Bhoot screening, Vicky Kaushal has given the first review of the horror-comedy.

Vicky Kaushal wrote an honest review of the film. Taking it to his Instagram, the actor added the poster of the film to his story and wrote, "Full front pe aake masti aur pagalpan hai yeh film! Go laugh your heads off in theatres near you. @ishaankhattar @siddhantchaturvedi @katrinakaif @apnabhiu @gurmeetsingh @excelmovies."

The premiere was attended by Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Jackie Shroff, Neliima Azeem, Rasika Duggal, Elli Avram, Aahana Kumra, and others.

After Phone Bhoot, Katrina will be uniting with Salman Khan in Tiger 3, directed by filmmaker Maneesh Sharma. The film is scheduled to be released around Diwali 2023.

