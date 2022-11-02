 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Royal expert makes big claim about Harry's intentions

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 02, 2022

A royal expert has claimed that members of the royal family are going to be the "collateral damage".

“I can’t see that things are going to be very easy after January 10. But perhaps once Harry’s got it all out there, maybe it could mark a starting point to try to fully repair their relationship," former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK!.

Jennie added: "I don’t think Harry’s a vindictive man and I don’t think he would hurt his family unnecessarily or wilfully. But I think Harry wants closure and I think [members of the royal family] are going to be the collateral damage in his journey towards that closure."

Harry's memoir, which will hit the shelves early next year, is thought to contain explosive claims about the Firm. 

The royal expert has claimed that Prince Harry's memoir will make difficult reading – not only for King Charles III but the entire Royal Family.

