 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift announces first U.S. stadium tour in five years

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 02, 2022

Taylor Swift announces first U.S. stadium tour in five years

Global pop sensation Taylor Swift on Tuesday announced that she was launching a tour for the first time in five years, with several U.S. stadium concert dates confirmed for 2023 and international stops to be revealed later.

The 32-year-old American singer-songwriter released her 10th studio album "Midnights" on Oct. 21, and by Tuesday its soaring popularity had made her the first artist to claim all 10 spots on the Billboard 100 in the song chart's 64-year history.

Her 2023 tour will feature the new album as well as being a retrospective of her prolific and storied career. In an Instagram post, Swift said the tour - dubbed "The Eras Tour" - would be "a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!)".

The U.S. concert dates span from March to August 2023, and the shows will take place in stadiums in or near major cities like Boston, New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

"I can't WAIT to see your gorgeous faces out there. It's been a long time coming," Swift wrote.

Swift's last stadium tour was in 2018, to promote her album "Reputation". She has since released new studio albums "Lover", "Folklore" and "Evermore", and re-recorded her "Red" and "Fearless" albums, but has not performed shows during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Folklore" was named album of the year at the Grammys in 2021.

The opening acts for The Eras Tour will include artists Paramore, Beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, Girl in Red, MUNA, Haim, Gracie Abrams, Gayle and Owenn...Reuters 

More From Entertainment:

The Crown: Imelda Staunton picks up royal baton as Queen Elizabeth

The Crown: Imelda Staunton picks up royal baton as Queen Elizabeth

Royal expert makes big claim about Harry's intentions

Royal expert makes big claim about Harry's intentions
Leigh Francis gushes over wife Jill Carter as they celebrate 30 years of togetherness

Leigh Francis gushes over wife Jill Carter as they celebrate 30 years of togetherness
Prince Harry 'would hit the roof if his exes had spoken to media'

Prince Harry 'would hit the roof if his exes had spoken to media'
Khloe Kardashian mourns death of Migos rapper Takeoff

Khloe Kardashian mourns death of Migos rapper Takeoff
Maisie Smith fuels engagement rumours as she flaunts ring during trip with Max George

Maisie Smith fuels engagement rumours as she flaunts ring during trip with Max George
Prince Harry's memoir remains ultimate nightmare, seems to ruin Christmas for King Charles

Prince Harry's memoir remains ultimate nightmare, seems to ruin Christmas for King Charles
Tom Parker's widow Kelsey calls for more funding into brain tumour research: ‘More to be done’

Tom Parker's widow Kelsey calls for more funding into brain tumour research: ‘More to be done’
Sophie Turner turns heads in bomber jacket as she goes shopping with Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner turns heads in bomber jacket as she goes shopping with Joe Jonas
Prince William’s reaction to ‘The Crown’ retelling of Diana’s interview

Prince William’s reaction to ‘The Crown’ retelling of Diana’s interview
Meghan Markle shares big news about Lilibet

Meghan Markle shares big news about Lilibet
Prince Harry won't stop attacking his royal relatives

Prince Harry won't stop attacking his royal relatives