 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana 'knocked down' Queen mother 'negative' questions 'like a pro'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 02, 2022

Princess Diana ensured she made no controversial comments on Queen mother during her explosive Panorama interview.

The former Princess of Wales, who sat down with Martin Bashir to discuss her struggles with the Royal Family, 'deliberately' kept Her Majesty's mother out of it.

In a conversation with Kinsey Schofield, author Gareth Russell revealed:"[In the] Martin Bashir interview, apparently he tried to get [Diana] to say something negative about the Queen Mother.

"He kept asking her questions".

He added: "Like a pro, Diana knocked them down."

Diana kept her answers "very beige" and "deliberately uninteresting answers."

Mr Russell added: "[Diana] knew that if she said anything, that was going to take the focus off the story that she was telling."

Diana "deliberately make an effort to dodge Martin Bashir's attempts to get her to insult the Queen Mother in the interview," he noted.

"Smart," replied Kinsey Schofield. 

"Smart, really smart," agreed the author.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton is enduring a ‘very difficult time’

Kate Middleton is enduring a ‘very difficult time’
Princess Diana never married 'love of her life' Dr Hasnat: Here's Why

Princess Diana never married 'love of her life' Dr Hasnat: Here's Why
David Archuleta reveals struggles with faith after he came out

David Archuleta reveals struggles with faith after he came out
Netflix 'Firefly Lane' renewed for season 2, trailer's out now

Netflix 'Firefly Lane' renewed for season 2, trailer's out now
Tom Brady ‘didn't want the marriage to end’ with Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady ‘didn't want the marriage to end’ with Gisele Bündchen
Matthew Perry discloses real pay cheques of ‘Friends’ cast

Matthew Perry discloses real pay cheques of ‘Friends’ cast
Meghan Markle dreaded 'walking alone' in public after outing Royals on Oprah

Meghan Markle dreaded 'walking alone' in public after outing Royals on Oprah
Matthew Perry thought he was 'impotent' during his teens

Matthew Perry thought he was 'impotent' during his teens