Pakistan, China agree to expand cooperation on CPEC

Leaders discuss broad-based cooperation in economy, investment.

Exchange views on regional and global developments.

Hold discussions to further strengthen strategic partnership.

BEIJING: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday held a meeting with China's President Xi Jinping which focused on increasing multilateral cooperation between both countries especially the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

PM Shehbaz is on a two-day official visit with a high-level delegation at the invitation of Premier Li Keqiang. The meeting was primarily aimed at revitalising the CPEC project.

The meeting took place at China's Great Hall of the People during which the two leaders discussed the broad-based cooperation in economy and investment.

Both the leaders exchanged views on regional and global developments. They also held discussions to further strengthen the strategic partnership between both countries.

Before departing for Beijing on November 1, the premier said that he was "honoured to be among the first few leaders to have been invited after the historic 20th National Congress of the CPC".



He said that the second phase of CPEC is expected to usher in a new era of socioeconomic development that will improve the standard of living for our people.

The premier also said that there is a lot to learn from the Chinese economic miracle.

"At a time when the world is grappling with multiple challenges, Pakistan and China stand together as friends and partners," he said.



A day before the visit, China warmly welcomed the PM's visit and said it looked forward to further advancing high-level strategic cooperation between the two countries and bringing more fruitful outcomes from Sino-Pak friendship to the benefit of the two people.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian, said that no matter how the international or domestic situations had evolved, the China-Pakistan friendship had been carried on from generation to generation.



"Our two countries have always supported each other on issues concerning respective major interests and have stood together and helped each other in the face of major natural disasters," he added.