 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 02 2022
By
Web Desk

BLACKPINK takes over Billboard chart across United States: Details inside

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 02, 2022

BLACKPINK takes over Billboard chart across United States: Details inside
BLACKPINK takes over Billboard chart across United States: Details inside

BLACKPINK has made incredible history on Billboard charts with its second studio album Born Pink.

On November 2, Soompi reported that BLACKPINK Born Pink soared at the No.1 position on Billboard Top 200 Album Chart in the United States for the sixth week consecutive.

BLACKPINK becomes the first female artist to debut at the top of the US main chart with this win.

Born Pink also successfully maintained its position at No. 27 on the Top Album Sales chart and No. 23 on the Top Current Album Sales chart this week.

In addition, the group pre-released single Pink Venom also lasted nine weeks in the top 10 of Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart at the No. 8 position.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle to interview Prince Harry to promote ‘Spare’?

Meghan Markle to interview Prince Harry to promote ‘Spare’?
‘The Crown’ poised to be top Netflix show as fans demand ‘sensationalist stories’

‘The Crown’ poised to be top Netflix show as fans demand ‘sensationalist stories’
King Charles travels with ‘custom-made toilet seat’ and ‘childhood teddy bear’

King Charles travels with ‘custom-made toilet seat’ and ‘childhood teddy bear’

Khloe Kardashian ‘put her anger’ aside to invite Tristan Thompson to Halloween bash

Khloe Kardashian ‘put her anger’ aside to invite Tristan Thompson to Halloween bash
Eminem's 'fame' was 'controlling his life', recalls director Anthony Mandler

Eminem's 'fame' was 'controlling his life', recalls director Anthony Mandler
Julie Powell of ‘Julie and Julia’ fame passes away

Julie Powell of ‘Julie and Julia’ fame passes away
Meghan, Harry signed ‘arranged deal’ with Netflix?

Meghan, Harry signed ‘arranged deal’ with Netflix?
Queen Elizabeth’s cousin signs up for reality TV stint?

Queen Elizabeth’s cousin signs up for reality TV stint?
6 upcoming documentaries on Netflix that will blow your mind

6 upcoming documentaries on Netflix that will blow your mind
Director Tim Burton on ‘Wednesday’: ‘I felt it was written for me’

Director Tim Burton on ‘Wednesday’: ‘I felt it was written for me’
Princess Diana advocates 'will still watch' The Crown death scene: Expert

Princess Diana advocates 'will still watch' The Crown death scene: Expert
Prince William receives a thumbs up from fans who think he’ll ‘be great king’

Prince William receives a thumbs up from fans who think he’ll ‘be great king’