BLACKPINK takes over Billboard chart across United States: Details inside

BLACKPINK has made incredible history on Billboard charts with its second studio album Born Pink.

On November 2, Soompi reported that BLACKPINK Born Pink soared at the No.1 position on Billboard Top 200 Album Chart in the United States for the sixth week consecutive.

BLACKPINK becomes the first female artist to debut at the top of the US main chart with this win.

Born Pink also successfully maintained its position at No. 27 on the Top Album Sales chart and No. 23 on the Top Current Album Sales chart this week.

In addition, the group pre-released single Pink Venom also lasted nine weeks in the top 10 of Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart at the No. 8 position.

