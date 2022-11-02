 
Wednesday Nov 02 2022
‘The Crown’ actor Dominic West reveals King Charles’ thoughts about royal drama

Wednesday Nov 02, 2022

Dominic West, the actor who will be seen as King Charles in the next two seasons of Netflix’s The Crown, has revealed the monarch’s reaction to his portrayal in the controversial show.

53-year-old West will be seen as then then-Prince Charles of Wales in the fifth and sixth season of The Crown, both of which focus on the breakdown of his marriage to the late Princess Diana and his extramarital affair with Camilla Parker Bowles, now the Queen Consort.

And while many royal enthusiasts have slammed the show for dramatizing the royal family’s struggles, West told Radio Times that King Charles isn’t fussed.

Recounting how he sent in a letter of resignation to the Prince’s Trust after bagging the role as Charles in the show, West revealed that the royal ‘declined’ his resignation via his private secretary and sent him a letter sharing that he wasn’t bothered by the show.

Sharing what the letter said, West stated. “’You do what you like, you’re an actor. It’s nothing to do with us.’ I think that’s probably how the King regards it.”

The actor also shared his own thoughts about Britain’s new monarch, who ascended the throne after the death of Queen Elizabeth in September, saying, “I’ve always really liked him…”

“I think that was enhanced in most people’s eyes by the funeral, his involvement in it, and his accession, particularly the unguarded moments, which were really endearing and so different from the Queen. My affection for him has grown even more,” West added. 

