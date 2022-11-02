 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Director Tim Burton on ‘Wednesday’: ‘I felt it was written for me’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 02, 2022

Director Tim Burton on ‘Wednesday’: ‘I felt it was written for me’
Director Tim Burton on ‘Wednesday’: ‘I felt it was written for me’

LUCCA, Italy: Filmmaker Tim Burton steps into the macabre and supernatural world with new series "Wednesday".

The Netflix show, released on Nov. 23, is based on Wednesday Addams, usually seen as a child in previous Addams Family shows or movies, but now at a high school for outcasts, trying to harness her psychic powers and being a teenager.

Burton, known for mixing the weird and charming in films which include "Edward Scissorhands" and "Big Fish", directs the first four of eight episodes of the new series.

"I feel like it was written for me because...I felt like I was her as a boy in school," Burton told Reuters at the Lucca Comics and Games pop culture festival in Italy.

"That feeling about family, school, technology, therapy, it just spoke to me...so it was very easy to identify with all of that. The Addams Family has been done very well in different ways. I just like the idea of focusing on Wednesday and seeing her as a teenager."

The series addresses trauma and mental health with Wednesday, played by Jenna Ortega, visiting a therapist - scenes Burton said were important to him personally.

"I still have issues...I feel very lucky...I had an outlet, whether it's drawing or making films, to sort of exercise some of those demons and deal with some of those issues," Burton said.

"And so seeing her...and how she deals with it was important to me."

"Wednesday" stars Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman as Wednesday's parents, Morticia and Gomez Addams, while Christina Ricci, who portrayed Wednesday in two 1990s films, plays teacher Miss Thornhill. (Reuters)

More From Entertainment:

Julie Powell of ‘Julie and Julia’ fame passes away

Julie Powell of ‘Julie and Julia’ fame passes away
Princess Diana advocates 'will still watch' The Crown death scene: Expert

Princess Diana advocates 'will still watch' The Crown death scene: Expert
Prince William receives a thumbs up from fans who think he’ll ‘be great king’

Prince William receives a thumbs up from fans who think he’ll ‘be great king’

Justin Bieber, wife Hailey welcomes new member to their family

Justin Bieber, wife Hailey welcomes new member to their family

Quebec’s elected officials must swear oath to King Charles to sit in National Assembly

Quebec’s elected officials must swear oath to King Charles to sit in National Assembly
'Twilight' author calls Henry Cavill ‘perfect Edward Cullen’, Cavill responds

'Twilight' author calls Henry Cavill ‘perfect Edward Cullen’, Cavill responds
Matthew Perry talks of residual checks from ‘Friends’ stint

Matthew Perry talks of residual checks from ‘Friends’ stint
Billie Eilish, Jesse Rutherford thought problematic Halloween costume were ‘hilarious’

Billie Eilish, Jesse Rutherford thought problematic Halloween costume were ‘hilarious’
Kate Middleton fourth child pregnancy report thrills King Charles

Kate Middleton fourth child pregnancy report thrills King Charles
Netflix cancels ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ after two seasons

Netflix cancels ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ after two seasons
Meghan Markle admits she loves discounts on Archie's toys: 'I kid you not'

Meghan Markle admits she loves discounts on Archie's toys: 'I kid you not'
Meghan’s son leaves behind Kate’s youngest kid with THIS royal milestone

Meghan’s son leaves behind Kate’s youngest kid with THIS royal milestone