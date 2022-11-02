 
'Avatar: The Way of Water' has runtime of over three hours: Report

Avatar: The Way of Water runtime has more than its previous film, nearly three hours and 10 minutes, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

James Cameron's Avatar aims to become a member of the elite club of longer Hollywood films that have done smashing box-office in theatres, including Avengers: Endgame (three hours and 2 minutes) and Cameron's Titanic (three hours and 14 minutes). These films ranked second and third on Comscore's top-grossing films worldwide list.

The original Avatar was released in December 2009 and stayed at No. 1 for many years. The first part was 29 minutes less than the reported sequel runtime.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, many films have been released in a longer format; this trend was followed continuously for the rest of the year.

Such as Paramount tentpole Babylon has a runtime of nearly three hours. Marvel and Disney's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever runs for two hours and 41 minutes. While Matt Reeves' The Batman also ran two hours and 55 minutes.

