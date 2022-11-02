 
Wednesday Nov 02 2022
King Charles travels with ‘custom-made toilet seat’ and ‘childhood teddy bear’

Wednesday Nov 02, 2022

King Charles III’s travelling habits were recently revealed by Christopher Andersen – the author of The King, who thinks the father of the two will be one of the most “eccentric sovereigns Great Britain has ever had."

During his conversation with Entertainment Tonight’s Rachel Smith, Christopher claimed: “He still travels with a childhood teddy bear,

“He's had it since he was a very small child... The only person who's been allowed to mend King Charles' teddy bear is his childhood nanny, Mabel Anderson, who he remains very close to."

The author added that Charles also travels with a “custom-made toilet seat”.

“People who work in the palace, people who have worked for him, say that... when he goes to dinner parties at other people's homes he often brings his own chef, so they can prepare a meal for him that he'll eat separately at the table,” he added.

Christopher explained: “They carry around ice cube trays, and have them brought with them wherever they go because they don’t like the clinking sound that square cubes make."

