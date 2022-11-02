Machine Gun Kelly talks addiction of the ‘lowest of lows’

 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 02 2022
Wednesday Nov 02, 2022

Machine Gun Kelly, Colson Baker, has just broken down his experience battling the lowest of lows.

Kelly made these admissions in his most recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

He began by detailing his childhood dream and desire to be more like other celebrities who seemed to ‘have it all’.

The signer started off by telling the outlet, “When I was a kid and I was watching them, I was like, 'Go [expletive] yourself. I'm broke and I have no life and I want what you have. And I would do whatever it takes to have what you have. And your problems, I would do whatever to have that'.”

“And to an extent, that kid is right, because this life is beautiful—the highs are the highest highs. But I will not front that—the lows are the lowest lows.”

“I can't explain what it is like every day when you wake up, there's screams for you. And then I've lived those years when the screams stopped. And you're like, ‘Nah, I need my drug'.”

“And then you've lost it and you feel like, ‘Oh, my God, will I never hear those screams again?' And then the screams come back and then now what am I doing? Scared like a [expletive] that I won't hear those screams again one day when I wake up.”

While addressing his own fears regarding the lowest of lows he’s experienced in the past, Kelly admitted, “You can't get that drug anymore, and it really is over because you're old and you're not hot to people anymore and there's the next person who's coming up with their [expletive].”

“What do you do? Probably want to blow your [expletive] brains out because there's no way to achieve that again,” he also added before concluding. 

