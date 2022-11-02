 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp drops jaws as Louis XV In ‘Jeanne Du Barry’: See new image

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 02, 2022

File Footage

Johnny Depp stole the show as King Louis XV in the second image dropped by the Wild Bunch International from the upcoming film Jeanne Du Barry.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor could be seen holding a sword while donning a big ruby around his neck as he is dressed in a red robe.

Picture Credits: Deadline
Picture Credits: Deadline 

The star takes on the role of King Louis XV in French director Maïwenn Le Besco's historical love story, in which the female director will also co-star alongside Depp.

Following an 11-week shoot at locations including the Palace of Versailles and other chateaux in the Paris region as well as in the studio, the film is in the post-production process as per Deadline.

The cast of the highly anticipated film will also include Benjamin Lavernhe, Pierre Richard, Melvil Poupaud, Noémie Lvovsky, Pascal Greggory and India Hair.

The movie will mark Depp’s comeback to the big screen after he won the bombshell defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

