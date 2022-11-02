 
Wednesday Nov 02 2022
'Wrong' portrayal of Prince William in The Crown blasted

Wednesday Nov 02, 2022

Prince William has reportedly been portrayed as "sad and unfulfilled" in the next season of The Crown despite Princess Diana doing everything to give her sons a "happy and normal" upbringing, according to royal commentator.

"William, it has been reported, is portrayed as sad, unfulfilled and melancholy in the fifth series. It was from Diana that he learned to care for the less fortunate, especially the homeless and those in hospital and that has benefited them both in later life," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told FEMAIL.

The expert later added what an eye-opener seeing a different side to life was and, when he turned 40, reportedly became a Big Issue seller in memory of what his mother taught him. 

Diana was more casual than Charles, a trip to the cinema, skiing or, most famously, to an amusement park, was more her style. The late Princess wanted her sons to have as normal as upbringing as they possibly could under very trying circumstances."

Fitzwilliams urged the people to open their eyes to understand the facts about the royals instead of believing in the fiction, as he added: "Those watching what The Crown shows should also bear in mind that there were, even in the nineties, happy times for William too. Whereas many of the events it portrays were indeed grim, it should surely also show how William was loved as a child."

