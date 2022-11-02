 
King Charles III’s ‘volcanic temper’ traces back to his ‘lonely’ childhood

King Charles III has a 'volcanic temper' which is due to the new monarch's 'lonely' childhood, said a royal author.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight’s Rachel Smith, Christopher Andersen said the father-of-two has “a volcanic temper …He's very capable of flying into rages."

"So much about Charles you could really trace back to his childhood, which was heartbreakingly lonely," Christopher claimed.

"Charles has described his relationship with his mother [by saying] that she was cold and aloof, that his father was a bully who hectored him, who made him cry in front of other people, physically bullied him."

"I think it's very telling that Charles only spent as a boy... two 15-minute periods a day [with his parents]," he claimed.

"When he had a tonsillectomy, when he had a very bad case of the flu, when he fell down the stairs and broke his ankle, when he had an emergency appendectomy at the age of 13, neither his mother or his father visited him in the hospital."

