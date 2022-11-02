 
Wednesday Nov 02 2022
Meghan Markle talks ‘manic compulsion to be perfect’

Wednesday Nov 02, 2022

Meghan Markle recently shed some light on the manic compulsion she feels to “be perfect” via a poem.

For those unversed, this episode of Meghan’s podcast titled, Good Wife/Bad Wife, Good Mom/Bad Mom had multiple guests, including, the First Lady of Canada, Sophie Trudeau, as well as actor Pamela Adlon and Saturday Night Live comic Sam Jay.

She read the poem aloud in the 55-minute podcast and it reads, “There comes a time in the life of a woman when her desire to fit in with the crowd dissolves.”

“When her manic compulsion to be perfect vaporizes, and when her obsession to be voted popular, eviscerates.”

It also followed admissions by admissions made by Dr Shefali who, according to the Daily Mail feels, “We have fallen into this trap that we, as a modern woman, can do anything. Now, that sounds like a liberating message but it's not so liberating, I would go as far and boldly to say it is toxic.”

“We are falling into this misguided beliefs about who we should be, these personas of perfectionism and grandiose delusion that we can do it all.”

“The pendulum swings the other way to great self-abnegation, loathing and shame, that's the other side of that pendulum.”

