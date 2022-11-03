 
Thursday Nov 03 2022
Web Desk

Prince Harry agrees to hurl insults at his royal relatives for $20m?

Web Desk

Thursday Nov 03, 2022

Prince Harry’s memoir, titled Spare, is expected to be a best seller but some royal experts believe that the project has become risky for his relationship with the Royal Family.

The Duke of Sussex, who's living in self-imposed exile after his bombshell exit from the Firm, struck a lucrative multi-book deal with Penguin Random House that had as its main attraction a memoir which Harry said would be a frank accounting of his life. 

The publisher, who would reportedly pay around $20 million to Harry as per deal, described the book as “full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom.” 

The memoir, se to to be out early next year, has been shrouded in rumours, delays and secrecy, but Conservative politician Susan Hall is worried about the impact it will have on the royal family.

Hall, speaking to Express.co.uk, said: "If the rumours about the content of the book are to be believed, it could damage his own family.

"Families are very precious and he may well wish that he had kept 'his' truth - 'his' being in the inverted commas because Meghan Markle is always going on about her truth. I certainly wish he would finally grow up and realise that he should not bite the hand that fed him."

Biographer Angela Levin also claimed that the Duke is “breaking lots of family privacy if he brings out his memoir. There is a great feeling that he's going to attack the senior members of the Royal Family, his father, and of course Camilla.” 

