Prince Harry 'cathartic' memoir explains trauma on 'its own terms': Insider

Prince Harry is happy his 'cathartic' yet 'very rough' memoir is finally done, reveals an insider.



A source close to the Duke of Sussex tells US Weekly that Harry has 'no regrets' around writing his book.

“At this stage, there are no regrets,” they revealed.

“And very difficult for him to recount certain traumatic events from his childhood,” the source added.

They continue that Harry has ensured to “minimize the fallout" he has had with the royals.

“Harry has been working hard to strike a balance that will hopefully minimize the fallout caused by this book,” the insider continued that Harry is trying to stay 'true to his principles' and keep publishers 'happy at the same time.'

“[He] didn’t feel rushed and finished the manuscript on his own terms,” the source told the website.

