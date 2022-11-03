 
King Charles III expresses desire to be ‘part of solution’ in keeping Commonwealth on side

King Charles III has reportedly expressed a desire to be “part of the solution” in keeping the Commonwealth on the UK side.

Spilling the beans to Express.co.uk, Dr Sue Onslow – Director & Reader in Commonwealth History, said that the new monarch will bring “challenge and opportunity” for the Commonwealth.

Dr Onslow said: "The late Queen will be a tough act to follow. The King has had a long apprenticeship and knows what’s needed.

"So, the Commonwealth continues to have a committed and hardworking ceremonial head, who understands the importance of royal diplomacy."

She added that the Commonwealth “still suffers from the mistaken belief in many people’s minds that it is just a hangover from the empire.

"Certainly, it has historic colonial roots, but there are other important histories woven through the association: nationalism, independence, non-alignment, support for its developing countries,” she added.

"The King showed in his speech to heads of government in Kigali in June this year that he wants to be part of the solution, not a symbol of the problem, and sees the Commonwealth as the forum for these difficult discussions.

"Furthermore, the King is a longstanding and highly knowledgeable advocate for the protection of the environment, and the pressing need to address climate change; as well as his decades of work to support young people’s life opportunities,” she added.

