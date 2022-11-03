Netflix series ‘Dead to Me’ trailer of upcoming season 3, release date unveiled

Netflix series Dead to Me season 3 is just around the corner and Jen and Judy Dodge are gearing to conceal the truth behind a murder in the third and final season.

The forthcoming season of the most awaited show Dead to Me will be premiering on November 17, 2022 on the streaming platform.

Dead to Me is a dark comedy series that follows the friendship of Jen played by Christina Applegate and Judy played by Linda Cardellini, who met each other while they both were grieving their recently killed partners.

Judy’s fiancé Steve played by James Marsden was killed when he was hit by Judy’s car.

In the final season of the show Jen and Judy will return to risk their lives one last time for a friendship that's above the law.

The story will take a thrilling turn when the FBI will take over Steve’s murder case and Jen will be confronted with the consequences of the alleged killing.

Watch the Trailer





Cast

Christina Applegate

Linda Cardellini

Luke Roessler

Sam McCarthy

Brandon Scott

Diana Maria Riva

Garret Dillahunt

The executive producer to the series is Feldman along with Applegate, Adam McKay, Christie Smith and Gloria Sanchez Productions’ Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell. While Cardellini serves as co-executive producer.