Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill detail off-screen sibling chemistry

Netflix’s Enola Holmes 2 stars Millie Bobby Brown in the titular role and Henry Cavill as the famous detective and older brother, Sherlock Holmes.



The duo appeared in the recent episode of Good Morning America to promote their upcoming film and shared their special bond off-screen.

When the host asks Cavill what’s it like having a little sister in the movie, to which he responded. “I come from a family of 5 boys and we’re used to noise, and making fun of each other all the time. And that’s pretty much Millie.”

Everyone is amused by the answer as they laugh in response. “So, there is no real difference,” he added.

Millie added that she is “like a brother instead of a sister. I’d really be more like a brother if I…” Henry teased, “I wouldn’t know.”

In another interview with Entertainment Tonight, the duo shared their special bond and their antics they shared on set.

Millie shared that it was ‘fun’ to tease Cavill on set. “He’s an introvert and I’m not,” the actress said, adding that she likes to tease him with her “very loud” personality. “I just make him really uncomfortable which is what I’m good at,” she added.

Brown explained to ET that her teasing Cavill simply involves singing and talking to him about reality dating shows, something that “he’s just not interested” in.

“That’s like stage one [of teasing] for me,” she joked. “We haven’t even gotten to stage 10.”

Meanwhile, Cavill described to ET that Millie’s personality is “bombastic” while detailing his “good relationship” with his onscreen sister.

“We annoy each other, we make fun of each other, we tease each other but we support each other as well,” he shared, adding that the two “really are like brother and sister,” just like their characters.

In the sequel to the 2020 movie, Enola finds herself caught between the societal pressures of being a young girl on the cusp of womanhood and running her own detective agency. Because she is widely known as Sherlock Holmes’ little sister, Enola often finds herself undermined and challenging the perceptions of her talents to her potential clients.