Wonder Women trailer: Celebration of courage and sisterhood

Wonder Women trailer is out now

Wonder Women trailer unveiled by SonyLiv is a living example of how women are symbols of strength especially when they are about to embrace the motherhood.





An amalgam of stories of pregnant women who come together to create a tale of courage and sisterhood. Pregnant women who meet at a pre-natal class and find something more than they expected. Helmed by Anjali Menon, who also happens to be the writer of the series.

Talking about the film and how did she get the idea, Anjali said, ‘With Wonder Women, I wanted to portray this warm bond through multiple characters from varied backgrounds and their fun and feisty way of dealing with life. The characters are ordinary women who will resonate with the audience, from all age groups across the country. The story is a peek into their lives and how the pregnancy and their newfound friendships push them to grow.’



The film features Nithya Menen, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Amruta Subhash, Nadiya Moidu, Padmapriya Janakiraman, Sayanora Philip, Archana Padmini in prodigal roles.