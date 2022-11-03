Shah Rukh Khan asks fans to pray for Pathaan's sequel

Shah Rukh Khan talked about his upcoming film Pathaan in a recent interview and said that he wishes everyone will like the film, as reported by IndiaToday.

SRK said that he wished for everyone to like his film Pathaan and he asked the fans to pray for the film and that the film's sequel also gets released soon.

SRK said, "Aap log dua karo ki Pathaan ka sequel ban jaaye. I hope everybody likes it. All of us have worked hard on the film. And for Deepika (Padukone), John (Abraham), Siddharth Anand (the director) and for Adi (Aditya Chopra)."

He further added, "I wish you’ll pray that the film is so good and comes out with the second part, so we can quickly start working on the sequel (smiles).”

Shah Rukh has a great chance of redeeming himself at the Box Office next year with three big releases in the form of YRS’s action entertainer Pathan, followed by Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.