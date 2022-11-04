 
entertainment
Friday Nov 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Donald Trump claimed he could have Princess Diana 'if he wanted to': Author

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 04, 2022

Donald Trump tried to pursue Princess Diana after her divorce from King Charles, notes royal expert.

As per Newsweek, Christopher Anderson in his upcoming book on The Royal Family narrates how the former US president made a vile comment on the former Princess of Wales' love life.

An extract of Andersen's book reads: "It didn't help that Trump had aggressively pursued Princess Diana after her divorce—overtures that were rebuffed—and claimed later on a radio program that he could have 'nailed her if I wanted to,' but only if she passed an HIV test."

The issue was resurfaced when Trump commented on Kate Middleton's topless photos on Twitter. 

It is alleged that King Charles, Prince William and Harry were deeply disturbed by the comment, noting 'torrents of profanity' from business tycoon.

