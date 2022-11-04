Netflix movie 'The Electric State': Everything to know

Netflix has its upcoming movie The Electric State in the works for quite some time now.

Netflix movie The Electric State is being directed and developed by The Russo Brothers, who are best known for Marvel’s The Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. The movie has a huge budget of $200 million.

According to What's on Netflix, the movie is currently in the production stage with big names like Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt.

The other cast includes Stanley Tucci Giancarlo Esposito, Ke Huy Quan, Anthony Mackie, Billy Bob Thornton and Jason Alexander. Brian Cox and Jenny Slate will be the voice artists.



The movie is based on Simon Stålenhag's book of the same name and has a science-fiction dystopian theme.



Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely are penning the script and also serving as executive producers.



The filming started in mid-October 2022 and is expected to wrap around February 2023 to April 2023.

The Electric State will be situated in Atlanta, Georgia and according to an interview with Variety, the Russo brothers revealed that they were eyeing a 2024 Netflix release.





An animated clip of Simon Stålenhag's story which the movie will be based on:







