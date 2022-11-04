Shah Rukh Khan talks about 'Pathaan' sequel: Read more

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' is directed by Siddharth Anand

Recently, an event took place by the name SRK Day, organized especially for Shah Rukh Khan’s 57th birthday, where the actor talked about Pathaan's sequel.

Khan while talking about a possible sequel to his action-thriller film said: “Aap loug dua karo ki Pathaan ka sequel ban jaye. I hope everybody likes it. All of us have worked hard on the film.

“And for Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Siddharth Ananad and Adi (Aditya Chopra), I wish you’ll pray that the film is so good and comes out with the second part, so we can quickly start working on the sequel.”

During the event, one of SRK’s fans asked him about which one of his films sequel he would want to make, to which Khan replied: “Ra One did very well but if I can get someone younger and cooler to play G One now then I’ll surely like to make it. “

As per PinkVilla reports, “Shah Rukh Khan and his team are making a documentary on the massive fan following that he has earned over his 30-year journey in the industry. The idea is to encapsulate the thoughts of fans, and what makes them travel to Mannat every year on SRK’s birthday. It will also feature some of the fans who travelled from outside India to get a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan.”

Sidharth Anand’s directorial film Pathaan is slated to release on January 25th, 2023.