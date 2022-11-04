 
Showbiz
Friday Nov 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Shah Rukh Khan talks about 'Pathaan' sequel: Read more

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 04, 2022

Shah Rukh Khans Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' is directed by Siddharth Anand

Recently, an event took place by the name SRK Day, organized especially for Shah Rukh Khan’s 57th birthday, where the actor talked about Pathaan's sequel.

Khan while talking about a possible sequel to his action-thriller film said: “Aap loug dua karo ki Pathaan ka sequel ban jaye. I hope everybody likes it. All of us have worked hard on the film.

“And for Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Siddharth Ananad and Adi (Aditya Chopra), I wish you’ll pray that the film is so good and comes out with the second part, so we can quickly start working on the sequel.”

During the event, one of SRK’s fans asked him about which one of his films sequel he would want to make, to which Khan replied: “Ra One did very well but if I can get someone younger and cooler to play G One now then I’ll surely like to make it. “

As per PinkVilla reports, “Shah Rukh Khan and his team are making a documentary on the massive fan following that he has earned over his 30-year journey in the industry. The idea is to encapsulate the thoughts of fans, and what makes them travel to Mannat every year on SRK’s birthday. It will also feature some of the fans who travelled from outside India to get a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan.”

Sidharth Anand’s directorial film Pathaan is slated to release on January 25th, 2023.

More From Showbiz:

Arjun Kapoor praises Janhvi Kapoor with an appreciation post

Arjun Kapoor praises Janhvi Kapoor with an appreciation post
Ranveer Singh to move out cordially from Yash Raj Films

Ranveer Singh to move out cordially from Yash Raj Films
Jaya Bachchan refuses to watch Abhishek Bachchan's starrer 'Breathe 2'

Jaya Bachchan refuses to watch Abhishek Bachchan's starrer 'Breathe 2'
Radhika Apte says she wanted a bigger role in Vikram Vedha

Radhika Apte says she wanted a bigger role in Vikram Vedha
Anupam Kher says he is the only actor to give INR 480 crore films

Anupam Kher says he is the only actor to give INR 480 crore films
Sonam Kapoor calls husband Anand Ahuja 'angel husband' in appreciation post

Sonam Kapoor calls husband Anand Ahuja 'angel husband' in appreciation post
Vicky Kaushal shares a cute video with mother on her birthday

Vicky Kaushal shares a cute video with mother on her birthday

Shah Rukh Khan asks fans to pray for Pathaan's sequel

Shah Rukh Khan asks fans to pray for Pathaan's sequel
Sonakshi Sinha talks about her body transformation for 'Double XL'

Sonakshi Sinha talks about her body transformation for 'Double XL'
Sonam Kapoor writes an appreciation post for husband Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor writes an appreciation post for husband Anand Ahuja
Wonder Women trailer: Celebration of courage and sisterhood

Wonder Women trailer: Celebration of courage and sisterhood

Saba Azad shares glimpse of her birthday celebration with Hrithik Roshan

Saba Azad shares glimpse of her birthday celebration with Hrithik Roshan