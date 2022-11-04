 
Friday Nov 04 2022
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘massive reservations’ over ‘Spare’

Web Desk

Friday Nov 04, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly have ‘massive reservations’ with the Duke of Sussex’s upcoming memoir Spare, just months before its release, as per a royal expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are gearing up for major projects in the upcoming year, including their Netflix docuseries, but it is Prince Harry’s memoir that has the couple panicking over the impact it may have on their relations with the royal family, royal expert Eric Schiffer said.

Talking to The Daily Star recently, Schiffer said, “I'm sure that they have massive reservations about the biography. Harry does, because of how it could blow up and create spontaneous combustion with their relationship at its current point, being so unstable.”

“Harry is becoming less relevant in this new power structure with Charles. Any choices you would have made under the Queen if you're at Harry's camp or Meghan's camp, are being rethought, including how those messages are getting communicated,” Schiffer explained.

The expert went on to share that as Meghan and Prince Harry hope to avoid ‘all-out war’ with the royals, the contents of the book could be making them nervous so close to the release date; Harry’s book is set to release on January 10, 2023. 

