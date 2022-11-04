Taylor Swift adds eight new dates for ‘The Eras Tour’

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has just taken to social media to announce eight new dates for her upcoming tour titled The Eras Tour.



She announced the news via an update on Twitter and it included her updated setlist filled with all the cities she has included in the multi-city bender.

“UM. Looks like I’ll get to see more of your beautiful faces than previously expected… we’re adding 8 shows to the tour”.

Check it out Below:

For those unversed, the editions into the performances include Tampa, Florida, Nashville, Tennessee, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Foxborough, Massachusetts, East Rutherford, New Jersey, Seattle, Washington, Santa Clara, California, and Los Angeles, California.

