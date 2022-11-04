 
Showbiz
Friday Nov 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Janhvi Kapoor on working with Varun Dhawan in 'Bawaal': 'I had a blast'

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 04, 2022

Varun Dhawan will be next seen in Bhediya opposite Kriti Sanon
Varun Dhawan will be next seen in 'Bhediya' opposite Kriti Sanon

Janhvi Kapoor reveals her working experience with Varun Dhawan in Bawaal, says she had a blast. 

The actress, while promoting her film Mili, talked about her next film Bawaal which is set to release in 2023.

Janhvi spoke up about her experience of working with Varun. She added: “I had a blast with Varun. He is a bundle of energy. And he brought out a side of me which is I didn’t know existed.”

She further revealed that Dhawan advised her to ‘take up more commercial and massy films.’

Bawaal is Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial film. After Janhvi gets free with Mili’s promotions, she will continue her work on Bawaal.

The Dhadhak actress also shared her working experience with filmmaker Nitesh. “Nitesh sir has really spoiled me. Working with him was such a dream. He has such clarity and has got the world’s wisdom to offer. He is the most dignified man I have ever met. I was in awe of him as a director and as a person, added Janhvi.”

She further went on to say: “And when a director like him believes in me to cast me in his film and when I perform for him and he says the take is good. The belief made me believe in myself a lot more.”

Bawaal is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and is slated to release on April 7, 2023, reports PinkVilla.

More From Showbiz:

Shah Rukh Khan talks about 'Pathaan' sequel: Read more

Shah Rukh Khan talks about 'Pathaan' sequel: Read more
Arjun Kapoor praises Janhvi Kapoor with an appreciation post

Arjun Kapoor praises Janhvi Kapoor with an appreciation post
Ranveer Singh to move out cordially from Yash Raj Films

Ranveer Singh to move out cordially from Yash Raj Films
Jaya Bachchan refuses to watch Abhishek Bachchan's starrer 'Breathe 2'

Jaya Bachchan refuses to watch Abhishek Bachchan's starrer 'Breathe 2'
Radhika Apte says she wanted a bigger role in Vikram Vedha

Radhika Apte says she wanted a bigger role in Vikram Vedha
Anupam Kher says he is the only actor to give INR 480 crore films

Anupam Kher says he is the only actor to give INR 480 crore films
Sonam Kapoor calls husband Anand Ahuja 'angel husband' in appreciation post

Sonam Kapoor calls husband Anand Ahuja 'angel husband' in appreciation post
Vicky Kaushal shares a cute video with mother on her birthday

Vicky Kaushal shares a cute video with mother on her birthday

Shah Rukh Khan asks fans to pray for Pathaan's sequel

Shah Rukh Khan asks fans to pray for Pathaan's sequel
Sonakshi Sinha talks about her body transformation for 'Double XL'

Sonakshi Sinha talks about her body transformation for 'Double XL'
Sonam Kapoor writes an appreciation post for husband Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor writes an appreciation post for husband Anand Ahuja
Wonder Women trailer: Celebration of courage and sisterhood

Wonder Women trailer: Celebration of courage and sisterhood