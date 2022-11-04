 
entertainment
Netflix movies ending in December 2022: Find out their names and removal date

Netflix has an old tradition of wiping out its content from the browsing shelf in order to clean it and bring in fresh content. Two of the Netflix movies are also meeting their fate in December, 2022.

Critically acclaimed Georgian drama My Happy Family is the first Netflix movie leaving in December 2022.

According to What's on Netflix, the movie toured two film festivals, 2017’s Sundance Film Festival and the 67th Berlin International Film Festival, before landing on Netflix.

Directed by Nana Ekvtimishvili and Simon Gross, the movie is about "A middle-aged wife and mother of two shocks her traditional, multigenerational Georgian household when she announces she’s going to live by herself."

My Happy Family is technically ending on December 1, however the last day to watch it is on November 30 as it ends from the streamer by midnight.

The second movie breaking apart from the streamer, globally, is its original, Break.

The movie originates out of France and is directed and written by Marc Fouchard.

The comedy movie's story is as follows, "After a serious accident, Lucie tries to rediscover herself as a dancer and meets Vincent, a talented b-boy battling his own insecurities."

Break is ending on December 2nd from Netflix as its two years license ends.


