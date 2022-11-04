Sonakshi Sinha recalls being told that no one lasts long after debuting with Salman Khan

Sonakshi Sinha talked about the myths around her debut in Bollywood and recalled being told that no one lasts long after having a debut alongside Salman Khan, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Sonakshi Sinha said that a myth like this is a sad thing to tell a newcomer. However, she didn't pay much attention to such rumours and focused on her work.

Sonakshi said when asked about the myth regarding Salman Khan, "This (is) such a sad thing to a newcomer who is just about to start their life. It was very, very random at that point of time."

She further added, "Honestly, it wasn't something I did not want to pay attention to at that time. I concentrated on my work and that's the only way.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi had the release of her film Double XL on Friday. Double XL is a film that focuses on body positivity and stars Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi in the lead roles.