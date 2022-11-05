 
sports
Saturday Nov 05 2022
By
SDSports desk

Mohammad Hafeez bids farewell to Lahore Qalandars

By
SDSports desk

Saturday Nov 05, 2022

Mohammad Hafeez. — AFP/File
Mohammad Hafeez. — AFP/File

Former Pakistan all-rounder has bid farewell to Lahore Qalandars, a franchise of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), after four years of "learning and success."

Hafeez, who retired from international cricket after the T20 World Cup 2021, has been a part of different teams in the T20 franchise competitions across the globe.

Taking to Twitter, Hafeez announced the end of his career with the PSL 2022 champions as he said:

"My journey comes to an end with @lahoreqalandars here. Thanks for the amazing last four years of learning and success."

The veteran cricketer said that he will always cherish the "amazing" memories of working with the franchise and wished it all the best for future endeavours.

The cricketer is popularly known as the Professor for being exceptionally good with both the bat and ball throughout his career. He has seen a successful and glittering career in league cricket with Lahore Qalandars and completed 200 wickets in the T20 format this season of the PSL. 

More From Sports:

Pakistan 'lost sleep' over losses but bounced back: Masood

Pakistan 'lost sleep' over losses but bounced back: Masood
T20 World Cup: Betrayed by bats and beaten by balls

T20 World Cup: Betrayed by bats and beaten by balls

Shahnawaz Dahani connects Virat Kohli with fans from Gadani

Shahnawaz Dahani connects Virat Kohli with fans from Gadani
Maxwell keeps Australia alive in hunt for World Cup semi-finals

Maxwell keeps Australia alive in hunt for World Cup semi-finals
Ian Chappell wants to see more Pakistan-India bilateral cricket

Ian Chappell wants to see more Pakistan-India bilateral cricket
Messi heads to World Cup ready for last chance to match Maradona

Messi heads to World Cup ready for last chance to match Maradona
New Zealand thrash Ireland to move to brink of World Cup semi-finals

New Zealand thrash Ireland to move to brink of World Cup semi-finals
What gets Sania Mirza through hard days?

What gets Sania Mirza through hard days?
Pakistan focusing on controllables in bid to reach T20 World Cup semis: Shadab

Pakistan focusing on controllables in bid to reach T20 World Cup semis: Shadab
South Africa 'back to earth' after Pakistan defeat: Temba Bavuma

South Africa 'back to earth' after Pakistan defeat: Temba Bavuma
Ireland squad touring Pakistan briefed on security issues after attack on Imran Khan

Ireland squad touring Pakistan briefed on security issues after attack on Imran Khan
Celebrities, athletes condemn attack on Imran Khan; wish for speedy recovery

Celebrities, athletes condemn attack on Imran Khan; wish for speedy recovery