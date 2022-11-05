Mohammad Hafeez bids farewell to Lahore Qalandars

Mohammad Hafeez. — AFP/File

Former Pakistan all-rounder has bid farewell to Lahore Qalandars, a franchise of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), after four years of "learning and success."

Hafeez, who retired from international cricket after the T20 World Cup 2021, has been a part of different teams in the T20 franchise competitions across the globe.

Taking to Twitter, Hafeez announced the end of his career with the PSL 2022 champions as he said:

"My journey comes to an end with @lahoreqalandars here. Thanks for the amazing last four years of learning and success."

The veteran cricketer said that he will always cherish the "amazing" memories of working with the franchise and wished it all the best for future endeavours.

The cricketer is popularly known as the Professor for being exceptionally good with both the bat and ball throughout his career. He has seen a successful and glittering career in league cricket with Lahore Qalandars and completed 200 wickets in the T20 format this season of the PSL.