King Charles 'threatening' to 'slander' Meghan Markle with title rip-oiff

King Charles III has warned Meghan Markle and Prince Harry of grave consequences if they continue to hurt the Royal Family.



Royal expert and author Tom Bower believes the monarch has launched various threats towards the Sussexes, warning them to tread carefully.

Mr Bower told The Mirror: "He has made various threats to Meghan and Harry and warned that them if they go ahead they will find themselves ostracised in a way they cannot believe.

"And so they are worried.

“First of all, I do not think their children will get titles if they go ahead and slander the Royal Family.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is set to release his memoir 'Spare' in 2023. The couple is also working on their much-anticipated reality show on Netflix.