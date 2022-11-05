 
pakistan
Saturday Nov 05 2022
By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Travel records of brothers linked to Arshad Sharif case found

By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Saturday Nov 05, 2022

Arshad Sharif. — Twitter
  • Official sources say Khurram's travel record will be made part of probe.
  • Say his links while in Pakistan will be investigated. 
  • Immigration records show Khurram travelled to Kenya after Arshad Sharif.

In the latest development in the Arshad Sharif murder case, the authorities in Pakistan have acquired the travel records of Khurram Ahmed and Waqar Ahmed, the two brothers linked with the controversial murder.

Sharif was shot dead by the Kenyan police last month in an alleged “mistaken identity” case while he was travelling to Nairobi.

As per the travel records cited by official sources, Khurram traveled to Pakistan four times during 10 months of 2022 for brief periods and he was in Pakistan when Arshad travelled abroad on October 10.

Later, Khurram also flew to Kenya from Karachi on August 19, and reached Kenya via a connecting flight from Dubai on August 20.

After this, Khurram travelled to Karachi again on October 3 and flew to Dubai on October 7.

Moreover, Waqar, who was an eyewitness to Arshad's murder, last came to Pakistan on December 18, 2017.

The sources said that the travel record of Khurram — who was driving the car when Arshad was killed — has been made part of the investigation. They said that Khurram's links while he was in Pakistan will be probed.

