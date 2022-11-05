 
Saturday Nov 05 2022
'Laughing' Queen Camilla climbed through a ladder in 'extraordinary' move

Saturday Nov 05, 2022

Queen Consort Camilla once jumped through the back window of a safe house, reveals her biographer.

Royal expert Angela Levin admits she always found wife of King Charles III a 'fascinating' woman.

Speaking to Australian network 7News, Ms Levin reported: “I first met [Camilla] in 2015, when I was writing a profile of her for Newsweek.

“They said to me: ‘Would you like to join her on an engagement?’ and I said yes, please.

“They came back and said she was going to spend the day at a rape centre and I thought that was the most extraordinary thing for someone to ask a journalist to go and see.”

Ms Levin continued: “I went along there and it was a safe house, so [Camilla] decided not to go through the front door.

“She climbed an iron ladder at the back and came through the window, roaring with laughter at the discomfort of it all.”

The royal author added: “I thought, this is some special woman. We didn't know very much about and I decided I’d like to write a biography of her.”

