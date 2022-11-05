‘The Crown’ branded ‘utter rubbish’ as Charles lobbies PMs to overthrow Queen

Saturday Nov 05, 2022
The Crown’s ‘utterly untrue’ storyline was recently blasted by the two former Prime Ministers of the UK.
Netflix’s famed show is set to portray the now-King Charles lobbying Sir Tony Blair and Sir John Major to overthrow Queen Elizabeth II.
Sir John penned a letter to The Daily Telegraph saying that the scenes “will be profoundly hurtful to a family who are still grieving for the very person on whose life the entire drama was founded.”
He added: “I gather Netflix continues to refuse to put out a disclaimer at the top of the opening credits, on the basis that ‘everyone knows this is a drama series,” he wrote.
“But this is simply not good enough. If everyone knows, why not acknowledge that? Without such action, many millions - around the world - could still be influenced by a damaging and fictional script, which claims "authority" by being interspersed with historical fact,” he added.
Meanwhile, Sir Tony’s spokesman told the paper: “It should come as no surprise that this is complete and utter rubbish.”