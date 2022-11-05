 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 05 2022
By
Web Desk

‘The Crown’ branded ‘utter rubbish’ as Charles lobbies PMs to overthrow Queen

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 05, 2022

‘The Crown’ branded ‘utter rubbish’ as Charles lobbies PMs to overthrow Queen
‘The Crown’ branded ‘utter rubbish’ as Charles lobbies PMs to overthrow Queen

The Crown’s ‘utterly untrue’ storyline was recently blasted by the two former Prime Ministers of the UK.

Netflix’s famed show is set to portray the now-King Charles lobbying Sir Tony Blair and Sir John Major to overthrow Queen Elizabeth II.

Sir John penned a letter to The Daily Telegraph saying that the scenes “will be profoundly hurtful to a family who are still grieving for the very person on whose life the entire drama was founded.”

He added: “I gather Netflix continues to refuse to put out a disclaimer at the top of the opening credits, on the basis that ‘everyone knows this is a drama series,” he wrote.

“But this is simply not good enough. If everyone knows, why not acknowledge that? Without such action, many millions - around the world - could still be influenced by a damaging and fictional script, which claims "authority" by being interspersed with historical fact,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sir Tony’s spokesman told the paper: “It should come as no surprise that this is complete and utter rubbish.”

More From Entertainment:

Harry Styles reschedules Los Angeles gig ‘due to band illness’

Harry Styles reschedules Los Angeles gig ‘due to band illness’
Selena Gomez ‘wanted to die’, former assistant says

Selena Gomez ‘wanted to die’, former assistant says
Olly Alexander to drop Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty after Johnny Depp collaboration

Olly Alexander to drop Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty after Johnny Depp collaboration
Prince Harry hasn’t ‘toned-down’ his memoir after Queen’s death?

Prince Harry hasn’t ‘toned-down’ his memoir after Queen’s death?
Prince Harry 'part-time player' in 'Meghan Markle show': Expert

Prince Harry 'part-time player' in 'Meghan Markle show': Expert
Evan Rachel Wood binged on Madonna interviews for Weird Al biopic

Evan Rachel Wood binged on Madonna interviews for Weird Al biopic
Kanye West fans regret rapper’s tattoos amid anti-Semitic controversy

Kanye West fans regret rapper’s tattoos amid anti-Semitic controversy
Selena Gomez hopes Cole Sprouse doesn’t think she’s ‘weirdo’

Selena Gomez hopes Cole Sprouse doesn’t think she’s ‘weirdo’
Selena Gomez on Emmys 2022 fashion mishap, ‘a lot of people saw something’

Selena Gomez on Emmys 2022 fashion mishap, ‘a lot of people saw something’
Elon Musk addresses Twitter layoffs due to financial loss

Elon Musk addresses Twitter layoffs due to financial loss
Prince Harry risking reputations all around the Firm with ‘Spare’

Prince Harry risking reputations all around the Firm with ‘Spare’
Kate Middleton starts new Christmas tradition with a nod to Queen

Kate Middleton starts new Christmas tradition with a nod to Queen