Saturday Nov 05 2022
Kate Middleton adorably reacts to royal fan who skipped salon appointment

Saturday Nov 05, 2022

Kate Middleton had a sweet reaction to a royal fan who revealed that she had missed a hair appointment so she could catch a glimpse of the royal.

The Prince and Princess of Wales greeted royal fans during a walkabout in the seaside town of Scarborough on Thursday, when a woman in line to meet the princess, 40, told her that she'd made a small sacrifice to meet her.

The woman was heard saying to the future Queen that she skipped her hair appointment so she could have the chance to see her while she was in town.

Kate sweetly reassured the woman and said, “Oh, sorry, it looks wonderful anyway.” The mother of three was seen greeting the well-wishers in a video shared by the DailyMail.

The Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge stepped out in a camel midi dress, paired with matching coat. She completed her look with a matching color handbag and a Boden belt.

Kate chatted and posed for photos with the many well-wishers who were outside The Rainbow Centre — an organization both Kate and William visited — hoping to say hello to the princess.

The Wales couple, both 40, visited the coastal town to meet with local organizations to collaborate on raising funds to support young people’s mental health.

